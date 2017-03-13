BRIEF-Constellation Brands Inc says has purchased Schrader Cellars' iconic wines
March 13 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ritter pharmaceuticals - on march 1, co held type c informational meeting with u.s. Fda to discuss development plans and its current clinical trial for treatment of lactose intolerance
* Focus of meeting was to gain feedback about company s statistical analysis plan
* Ritter pharma-to modify aspects of its sap, including modifying its primary endpoint to combine abdominal pain with relevant secondary endpoints to establish abdominal composite score
NEW YORK, June 16 Jana Partners, the hedge fund that Whole Foods Market Inc Chief Executive John Mackey lambasted as "greedy bastards," stands to make roughly $300 million from the sale of the grocery chain to Amazon.com Inc .
* Gyrodyne declares $1.00 per share special distribution