BRIEF-Widepoint, units enters into a loan and security agreement With Access National Bank
* On June 15, co, units entered into a loan and security agreement with Access National Bank
May 9 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Ritter pharmaceuticals says on may 4, entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund
* Ritter pharmaceuticals - agreement provides co ability to access up to $6.5 million through sale of shares of co's common stock
* Ritter Pharmaceuticals - in consideration for entering into agreement, co agreed to issue to Aspire Capital 137,324 shares of co's common stock Source text: (bit.ly/2pZAz6b) Further company coverage:
June 19 Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp said on Monday that an internal investigation uncovered $2 million in improper transfers of company funds by Chairman Kazuo Okada, a disclosure that followed its claim earlier this month of an improper $17 million loan that benefited Okada.
* Seacor announces adjustment to the conversion rate of its 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2027 and its 3.00% convertible senior notes due 2028