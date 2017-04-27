BRIEF-Paramount Group sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
April 27 Riverview Bancorp Inc:
* Riverview Bancorp earns $2.0 million in fourth fiscal quarter and $7.4 million for fiscal 2017; completes transaction with Mbank, total assets surpass $1 billion
* Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Riverview Bancorp Inc - net interest income increased $1.9 million to $9.3 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017 compared to $7.4 million
* First Business Financial Services says on June 15, co sold and issued $9.1 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated debentures
* First South Bancorp - upon termination of deal by co to enter into superior proposal, co may be required to pay to Caro a termination fee of $5.75 million