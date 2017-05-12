BRIEF-Rajkot Investment Trust re-appoints Rupesh Jain as MD
* Says re-appointed rupesh jain as a managing director of company for a period of three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 Rizal Commercial Banking Corp
* Posted an unaudited consolidated net income of 1.0 billion pesos for the first quarter of 2017
* Qtrly net interest income reached 4.1 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 19 Euro zone banks are making progress in reducing their pile of bad debt, but further swift and decisive action is still needed, European Central Bank supervisor Daniele Nouy told the European Parliament's economic affairs committee on Monday.
* Apollo global management-affiliated funds and ontario teachers’ agree to acquire a controlling interest in careerbuilder