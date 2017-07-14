FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 14, 2017 / 8:48 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-RLH says Sabre Hospitality witnesses data security incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Red Lion Hotels Corp

* Sabre Hospitality Solutions data security incident

* RLH Corp - incident occurred exclusively on Sabre's systems and none of RLH Corporation's systems were compromised

* RLH Corporation - has been informed by Sabre Hospitality Solutions that an unauthorized party accessed one of Sabre's Systems

* RLH Corp - ‍Sabre has confirmed to RLH Corporation that issue has been contained and unauthorized access has been revoked​

* RLH Corp - Sabre has confirmed some guest information may have been compromised because of incident

* RLH Corp - unauthorized party had access to certain guest information for some hotel reservations present in Sabre System between August 10, 2016 & March 9

* RLH - hotels that were potentially impacted by incident were Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Jameson, Lexington, Signature Inn, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.