March 7 Red Lion Hotels Corp:

* RLHC reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 preliminary unaudited results

* Q4 revenue $40.8 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.11

* Sees FY capital expenditures range of $11 million to $13 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA range of $21 to $23 million

* For quarter ended December 31, 2016, adjusted ebitda was $2.8 million as compared to a loss of $0.6 million.

* For quarter ended December 31, 2016, net loss after special items was $4.2 million and $0.20 on a per share basis