UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 8 RLJ Lodging Trust:
* RLJ Lodging Trust reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.52
* RLJ Lodging Trust says pro forma revpar for three months ended March 31, 2017, decreased 0.6% over comparable period in 2016
* RLJ Lodging Trust says for full year 2017, company is maintaining its prior outlook
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources