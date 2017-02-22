UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 22 RLJ Lodging Trust:
* RLJ Lodging Trust reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.60
* RLJ Lodging Trust sees 2017 pro forma revpar growth negative 1.0pct to positive 1.0pct
* RLJ Lodging Trust sees 2017 pro forma hotel EBITDA margin 34.5pct to 35.5pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources