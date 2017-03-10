BRIEF-Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2rE5W3v
March 10 Rmb Holdings Ltd -
* HY dividend 153.0 cents per share, up 8 percent
* RMH interim dividend of 153.0 cents per share increased by 8 pct
* HY normalised earnings per share amounted to 275.4 cents per share
* Group expects economic growth to pick up in second half of year; "global and local political uncertainty imposes downside risk" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Ltd
* New daily volume record of 3.35 million contracts for three month sterling (short sterling) futures contract set on June 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: