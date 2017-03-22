March 21 RMP Energy Inc
* RMP Energy provides operations update highlighting
Elmworth delineation success, updates market guidance and
reports year-end reserves and fiscal 2016 financial results
* Says RMP expects to have 13-30 well tied into
company-owned infrastructure and placed on-production later this
week
* Says in addition to 13-30 well, co is budgeted to drill
three more (3.0 net) montney horizontal wells at Waskahigan this
year
* For 2017, company is budgeting to incur $49 million in
exploration and development capital expenditures
* For second half of 2017, company is forecasting production
to average approximately 4,500 boe/d
