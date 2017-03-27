March 27 Rnb Retail And Brands Ab (Publ)

* Q2 operating income increased to SEK 11 mln (1)

* Q2 net sales totaled SEK 590 mln (573), an increase of 3.1 percent

* Sales in comparable stores in Sweden increased during the quarter by 0.6 percent, which was a better development compared to the market's decrease of 2.4 percent