March 22 Royal Nickel Corp:
* RNC Minerals announces joint venture with Waterton to
acquire, develop and operate nickel assets
* Royal Nickel Corp - Waterton has agreed to acquire 50% of
RNC's interest in Dumont nickel project for US$22.5 million
* Royal Nickel Corp - RNC and Waterton will also inject
us$17.5 million into a newly established limited partnership
* Royal Nickel -ramp-up at beta hunt mine is expected to
continue during year to achieve previously announced guidance of
65-70,000 ounces per year
* Royal Nickel Corp- total of US$30 million of cash will be
available immediately to pursue nickel acquisition
* Royal Nickel Corp says ramp-up at beta hunt mine is
continuing but at a slower pace than previously anticipated
