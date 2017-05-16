BRIEF-U.S. Homeland Security re-awards Domino Cybersecurity contract to Raytheon
* U.S. Department of Homeland Security re-awards Domino Cybersecurity contract to Raytheon
May 16 Royal Nickel Corp:
* RNC announces Q1 2017 results, beta hunt and financing update
* Gold material mined during quarter was 1,133 tonnes per day, up 56 pct compared to Q1 of 2016
* RNC incurred a net loss of $4.4 million ($0.02 per share) for three months ended March 31, 2017
* RNC has agreed to terms on a $10 million convertible four-year debt facility
FY 2017 gold production is now expected to be 50-60,000 ounces at an all-in-sustaining-cost of us$1,100-1,200 per ounce
Surgery Partners Inc - on June 19, co's unit intends to raise $335 million in gross proceeds through an offering of senior notes due 2025 - SEC filing
June 19 Activist investor and hedge fund manager John Paulson has joined Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's board, a move that comes at a time when the embattled Canadian drugmaker is restructuring itself to repay debt.