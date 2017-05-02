BRIEF-Home Capital announces agreements to settle OSC, class action matters
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
May 2 Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc :
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems announces preferred stock investment, credit facility refinancing plans and new executive management team
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc - announced an about $540 million redeemable preferred stock investment from affiliates of Elliott Management
* Proceeds from investment were used to pay off and terminate company's senior credit facility
* Roadrunner anticipates hiring a Chief Financial Officer in near future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results