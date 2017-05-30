May 30 Robex Resources Inc:

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.007

* Robex Resources Inc qtrly gold sales totaled $12.4 million compared to $774,000 for same period in 2016

* Qtrly gold production of 7,771 ounces of gold while 458 ounces were produced for same period of 2016

* Sees gold production between 30,000 and 33,000 ounces for year 2017