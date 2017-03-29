March 29 Robinson Europe SA:

* Revokes its financial forecast of FY 2016/2017 EBITDA of 2.3 million zlotys ($585,376)

* Sees FY 2016/2017 revenue of 16 million zlotys

* Sees FY 2016/2017 gross profit between 2.5 million zlotys and 2.8 million zlotys

* The change in the financial forecast was due to planned spin off of sports department and number and value of orders Source text: bit.ly/2ntKZI5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9291 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)