BRIEF-Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
April 27 Roche Holding Ag's
* CEO Severin Schwan says Ocrevus launch off to a very good start
* Roche expects competition from Rituxan biosimilars in second quarter, Herceptin biosimilars in the second half
* Drug chief Dan O'Day says remains confident with the totality of our portfolio that we can offset the introduction of biosimilars
* Schwan says aphinity study's impact on perjeta sales not seen until 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
* Advanced Pharma Inc d/b/a Avella of Houston issues voluntary nationwide recall of all unexpired nitroglycerin injection in 5pct dextrose USP products produced at its houston location from March 3, 2017 through May 31, 2017 due to sub-potency