BRIEF-Roche confident it can offset biosimilars competition - CEO
The probiotic pint that could boost the immune system
Cook misses ton but Stokes takes fight to South Africa
July 27, 2017 / 5:59 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Roche confident it can offset biosimilars competition - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG

* Roche CEO says not seeing change in global drug pricing dynamics

* Roche says biosimilars competition going as expected

* Roche ceo says confident can compensate for entry of biosimilars

* Roche ceo says expects good dynamics for orcevus for rest of year

* Roche ceo says very pleased by aphinity trial results

* Roche ceo says hard to predict impact of u.s debate over healthcare legislation, remains confident about u.s. In general Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)

