BRIEF-World Acceptance files for non-timely 10-K
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
May 2 Roche Holding Ag :
* Roche receives FDA approval for complementary PD-L1 (SP263) biomarker test in Urothelial Carcinoma
* Continues to pursue regulatory approval for Ventana PD-L1 (SP263) assay in other cancer indications in US and in other geographies
WASHINGTON, June 14 A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing on Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approve a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV diesel vehicles.
WASHINGTON, June 14 U.S. airline passenger complaints leapt 70 percent in April from a year earlier after a series of high-profile incidents including a passenger being dragged off a United Airlines flight, the government said on Wednesday.