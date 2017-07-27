FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Breaking City News
July 27, 2017 / 12:33 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Roche says real demand, not stocking, drives Ocrevus sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG

* Roche ceo says no doubt perjeta will be a substantial growth driver

* Roche drugs head says astrazeneca lung cancer study failure doesn't change roche's plans

* Roche drugs head says sees no risk to regulatory approvals from aphinity study

* Roche drugs head says ocrevus sales reflect demand, not major stocking

* Roche ceo says bullish about cancer immunotherapy, want to play leading role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)

