BRIEF-Loxo Oncology prices follow-on offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 3.15 million common shares priced at $72.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Roche Holding Ag says
* CINtec histology test receives FDA clearance
* Roche's CINtec Histology test is the only clinically validated p16 immunohistochemistry test available globally
* test helps pathologists determine which women should receive treatment for cervical pre-cancer Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Says public offering of 3.15 million common shares priced at $72.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-bit225 phase 2 hiv-1 clinical trial update-bit.ax
* Agreed with Andrew Shine (CEO), that his notice period will now be effective 30th June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: