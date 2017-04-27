BRIEF-iCo Therapeutics says will hold pre IND meeting with division of transplantation & ophthalmology, U.S. FDA
* Says it will hold a pre IND meeting with division of transplantation and ophthalmology, US FDA on June 21, 2017
April 27 Roche
* Drugs head Dan O'Day says access limitations for multiple sclerosis medicine Ocrevus in United States 'are really none'
* Says he is hopeful ACE910 will be available to hemophilia patients by end of 2017, early 2018
* O'Day says has seen no more significant thromboembolic events with ACE910 beyond those already reported
* Says Lucentis sales seen rising in FY2017, though pace may slow from 9 percent in first quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc - on June 13, 2017, board of directors increased size of board from nine directors to ten directors Source text:(http://bit.ly/2rAYXbA) Further company coverage:
* Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation