* Drugs head Dan O'Day says access limitations for multiple sclerosis medicine Ocrevus in United States 'are really none'

* Says he is hopeful ACE910 will be available to hemophilia patients by end of 2017, early 2018

* O'Day says has seen no more significant thromboembolic events with ACE910 beyond those already reported

* Says Lucentis sales seen rising in FY2017, though pace may slow from 9 percent in first quarter