BRIEF-Lonestar announces 30-day rate of 2,123 BOEPD for Brazos County Well
Wildcat B1H well has established a 30-day production rate of 2,123 barrels of oil equivalent per day
May 30 Rockbridge Resources Inc:
* While completing application, BC to secure for Co's unit interest in acreage in BC
* Rockbridge proposes amalgamation
* Upon completion of amalgamation, it is anticipated that board of directors of Amalco will comprise of three individuals
* It is proposed that common shares of company be consolidated on basis of 2.25 current shares for one post-consolidation share
* Company has now signed an amalgamation agreement with 1100556 b.c. Ltd of Vancouver, BC
* Rockbridge and BC shall amalgamate to form Amalco as a new reporting issuer
Application to be made to list amalgamated company ("AMALCO") on CSE, to delist Co's common shares from TSX venture exchange
* Taylor Morrison Home Corporation announces public offering of class a common stock
Hancock Fabrics says on June 20, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order confirming co's second amended joint chapter 11 plan of liquidation