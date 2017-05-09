BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 Rocket Fuel Inc:
* ROCKET FUEL REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2017
* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.26
* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.49
* SEES Q2 2017 REVENUE $42 MILLION TO $48 MILLION
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.31 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
* SEES Q2 2017 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN NEGATIVE $4.0 MILLION AND POSITIVE $2.0 MILLION
* ROCKET FUEL INC - QTRLY REVENUE $95.2 MILLION VERSUS $ 104.7 MILLION
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016
* The Children's Place to open retail stores in south east Asia