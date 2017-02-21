BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
Feb 21 Rocket Fuel Inc:
* Rocket Fuel reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.38
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $47 million to $52 million
* Q4 revenue $124.8 million versus $125.4 million
* Q4 revenue view $60.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap adjusted ebitda in range of negative $7 million to negative $2 million
* Qtrly non-GAAP net revenue $61.2 million, compared to $74.7 million for Q4 of 2015
* Q1 revenue view $55.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "for the first quarter of 2017, company expects a typical seasonality" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
BENGALURU, June 16 Gold on Friday held steady near a three-week low hit in the previous session on a firmer dollar and strong U.S. economic data, and was headed for a second straight weekly fall. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,254 per ounce by 0106 GMT. It hit its weakest since May 24 at $1,251.18 on Thursday. The metal has fallen nearly 1 percent so far this week. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent,
* Elliott says supports new BHP chair and new direction for BHP