July 18 (Reuters) - Rocket Fuel Inc

* Rocket Fuel- ‍Upon termination of deal under specified circumstances, co required to pay Sizmek termination fee of up to $4.1 million -SEC filing​

* Rocket Fuel-‍​ If, during go-shop period, board authorizes acceptance of superior proposal, terminates merger, termination fee will be $2.8 million Source text for Eikon: [ID: nEOL3kPbn] Further company coverage: