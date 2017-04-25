UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 25 Rocket Internet
* CFO says maintains goal to have 3 companies profitable by end of 2017
* Rocket Internet CEO says expects to launch 5-8 new companies in 2017
* Rocket Internet CFO says IPO market looking more favourable, CEO declines to comment on concrete IPO plans Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources