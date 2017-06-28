June 28 ROCKET INTERNET SE

* DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ROCKET INTERNET TO SELL ITS REMAINING 8.8% STAKE IN LAZADA TO ALIBABA

* ROCKET INTERNET INTENDS TO SELL ITS REMAINING 8.8% STAKE IN LAZADA TO ALIBABA FOR USD 276 MILLION

* LAZADA VALUED AT USD 3.15 BILLION

* ROCKET INTERNET EXPECTS TO REALIZE AN OVERALL 20X MONEY MULTIPLE ON ITS INVESTED CAPITAL OF EUR 18 MILLION

* TRANSACTION IS RESULT OF EXERCISE OF PUT-CALL AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO IN CONJUNCTION WITH ROCKET INTERNET'S SALE OF A 9.1% STAKE IN LAZADA TO ALIBABA IN APRIL 2016 FOR USD 137 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)