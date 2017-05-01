PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 1 Rockwell Automation Inc
* Rockwell Automation director Betty Alewine reports open market sale of 7,173 shares of co's common stock on April 28 at $158.52 per share - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2qlUtJq) Further company coverage:
June 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 DuPont and Dow Chemical Co have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.
SYDNEY, June 16 Mining giant BHP Billiton on Friday named former Australian packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman. MacKenzie, 53, succeeds Jac Nasser, as of September 1.