BRIEF-Sturm Ruger & Company enters into a ninth amendment to credit agreement
* On June 15, co entered into a ninth amendment to credit agreement with Bank of America, N.A. - SEC filing
May 19 Rockwell Diamonds Inc :
* Rockwell provides fourth update regarding three subsidiaries in Kimberley, South Africa
* Says subsidiaries again attended in court in Kimberley, South Africa on May 18, 2017
* Effect of order is that joint business rescue practitioners will oversee affairs of subsidiaries and prepare business rescue plan
* Immediate effect of order is that all legal proceedings against subsidiaries are stayed, and liquidation process is suspended
* "A strategic review of all assets and opportunities will be conducted to assess possibilities of realizing short term value"
* Says will also pursue its criminal and civil claims against CML and certain individuals involved in business of CML
* Business practitioners Peter Van Den Steen and Trevor Murgatroyd of Metis Strategic Advisors appointed by court on interim basis
* Peter van den steen, Trevor Murgatroyd will be in contact with creditors of subsidiaries in next week to make necessary arrangements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On June 15, co entered into a ninth amendment to credit agreement with Bank of America, N.A. - SEC filing
* Huntsman Corp says on June 15, co's unit entered into seventeenth amendment to credit agreemen with Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A - sec filing
* EQT says co agreed, subject to approval of shareholders, to increase size of board to 13 directors upon effective time of merger with Rice Energy - SEC filing