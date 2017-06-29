BRIEF-Ciena commences exchange offer for its 2018 convertible notes to add cash settlement conversion options
* Ciena commences exchange offer for its 2018 convertible notes to add cash settlement conversion options
June 29 Rockwell Diamonds Inc
* Rockwell provides fifth update regarding three subsidiaries in south africa. Liquidation merit hearing postponed to end october.
* Rockwell diamonds - court hearing to consider merits of liquidation application which had been scheduled for june 22, 2017 postponed to oct 31, 2017
* Hecla withdraws proposed offering of senior notes and terminates concurrent tender offer
* Says gary cohn appointed independent director