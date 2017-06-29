June 29 Rockwell Medical Inc:
* Rockwell Medical Inc - on June 23, 2017, co and Baxter
Healthcare Corporation settled the arbitration related to claims
made by each party
* Rockwell Medical - claims alleging that other party had
materially breached exclusive distribution agreement dated
October 2, 2014 between co, Baxter
* Rockwell Medical Inc - no payments were made by either
party in connection with settlement - SEC filing
* Rockwell Medical Inc - in connection with settlement, on
June 23, company and Baxter entered into first amendment to
exclusive distribution agreement
* Rockwell Medical Inc - also in connection with settlement,
on June 23, 2017, company and baxter entered into a first
amendment to investment agreement
* Rockwell Medical Inc - revised distribution agreement
modifies pricing schedule to provide more "competitive" pricing
to Baxter
Source text: (bit.ly/2u43J3O)
