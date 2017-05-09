BRIEF-Amgen says FDA accepts sBLA to expand indication for XGEVA
* FDA accepts Amgen's supplemental biologics license application to expand indication for XGEVA (denosumab) to include multiple myeloma patients
May 9 Rockwell Medical Inc
* Rockwell Medical reports first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.09
* Qtrly sales were $14.6 million, or $1.0 million higher than Q1 2016, primarily due to higher domestic sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Honeywell's connected aircraft maintenance offering to reduce flight delays and cancellations for cathay pacific
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization