UPDATE 1-Qatar signs $12 bln deal to buy F-15 jets from U.S.
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
May 2 Rockwell Diamonds Inc:
* Rockwell Provides third update regarding three subsidiaries in Kimberley, South Africa
* Rockwell Diamonds -provides update to interim liquidation orders brought by c-rock mining against 3 subsidiaries of co issued by judge in Kimberley South Africa
* Rockwell Diamonds -all 3 subsidiaries remain under operating control of company
* Rockwell Diamonds Inc says confirms that wouterspan plant is now in ramp up stage after commissioning
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Q1 sales rose 1.7 percent to $460,000