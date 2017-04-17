UPDATE 2-Nestle may sell U.S. confectionery business
* Business makes up 1 pct of Nestle sales (Adds analyst comment, background)
April 17 Rockwell Diamonds Inc:
* Provides update regarding three subsidiaries with interim liquidation order issued by court in Kimberley, South Africa
* Company has subsequently filed for business rescue
* In view of further filings by co,interim liquidators will not take control of 3 companies which remain in operation by co's personnel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Business makes up 1 pct of Nestle sales (Adds analyst comment, background)
OSLO, June 15 Sweden's largest national pension fund, AP7, has sold its investments in six companies that it says violate the Paris climate agreement, a decision environmentalists believe is the first of its kind.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 15 Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as next week as it works toward a preliminary deal for financial backing from U.S. auto parts maker Key Safety Systems Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.