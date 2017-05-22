May 22 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc

* Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc reports operating results for the three months and fiscal year ended February 28, 2017

* Q4 revenue fell 5.9 percent to $10.4 million

* Same-store sales at all company-owned stores and cafés decreased 4.0 percent during Q4 of fy2017 compared to q4 of fy2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: