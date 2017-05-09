BRIEF-Widepoint, units enters into a loan and security agreement With Access National Bank
* On June 15, co, units entered into a loan and security agreement with Access National Bank
May 9 Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc
* Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. Reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 sales c$209.9 million versus I/B/E/S view c$202 million
* Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc- qtrly earnings per share $0.04
* Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc- inventory increased by $22.5 million or 5.1% to $465.3 million as at Q1-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp said on Monday that an internal investigation uncovered $2 million in improper transfers of company funds by Chairman Kazuo Okada, a disclosure that followed its claim earlier this month of an improper $17 million loan that benefited Okada.
* Seacor announces adjustment to the conversion rate of its 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2027 and its 3.00% convertible senior notes due 2028