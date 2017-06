May 11 Rogers And Company Ltd:

* 9-Months ended revenue 6.50 billion rupees versus 6.27 billion rupees year ago

* 9-Months ended profit before taxation 549.7 million rupees versus 669.2 million rupees year ago

* Says the group's operational performance for the year is expected to be in line with that of last year