Feb 20 Rogers Corp

* Rogers corp qtrly net sales of $173.0 million, up 13.1 pct

* Q4 earnings per share $0.65

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.94

* Sees 2017 Q1 net sales to a range of $185 million to $195 million

* Sees 2017 Q1 earnings in range of $0.81 to $0.91 per diluted share

* Sees for full year 2017, Rogers expects capital expenditures to be in a range of $30 million to $35 million

* Sees 2017 Q1 adjusted earnings to a range of $1.09 to $1.19 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $179.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S