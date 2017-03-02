March 2 ROK Stars Plc:

* Is expanding operations of its California-based distillery to meet growing demand for its Bogart's Spirits portfolio

* Expanding floor space to allow for larger volume as well as fitting two new copper stills, boilers and botanical baskets, together with an upgraded filtration system

* This is a considerable investment which will give us capacity to increase production tenfold and is a requirement to meet our forecast sales globally, Chairman