June 28 ROKISKIO SURIS AB:

* SAYS THE COMPANY ACQUIRED GOVERNMENT BONDS OF REPUBLIC OF LITHUANIA FOR AMOUNT OF EUR 7.76 MILLION

* PAY OFF DATE OF BONDS IS 29/03/2020

* GOVERNMENT BONDS WERE ACQUIRED IN ORDER TO MAKE A RESERVE FOR CURRENT ASSETS WHICH MIGHT BE NECESSARY IF A SIMILAR CRISIS HITS DAIRY INDUSTRY AGAIN AS IT WAS IN 2014-2016