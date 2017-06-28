UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 28 ROKISKIO SURIS AB:
* SAYS THE COMPANY ACQUIRED GOVERNMENT BONDS OF REPUBLIC OF LITHUANIA FOR AMOUNT OF EUR 7.76 MILLION
* PAY OFF DATE OF BONDS IS 29/03/2020
* GOVERNMENT BONDS WERE ACQUIRED IN ORDER TO MAKE A RESERVE FOR CURRENT ASSETS WHICH MIGHT BE NECESSARY IF A SIMILAR CRISIS HITS DAIRY INDUSTRY AGAIN AS IT WAS IN 2014-2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources