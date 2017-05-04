May 4 Rokiskio Suris AB:

* Resolved to distribute company's profit of year 2016 and allocate dividends amounting to 0.10 euros ($0.1093) (before taxes) per share.

* Says dividends will be paid starting from May 22, 2017

($1 = 0.9150 euros)