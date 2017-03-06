BRIEF-Huafa Industrial's Wuhan property unit gets capital boost of 3.0 bln yuan
* Says Wuhan-based property unit gets capital boost of 3.0 billion yuan ($440.26 million)
March 6 Rolinco NV:
* Proposed 2016 dividend for share class Rolinco of 0.60 euro ($0.6346) (previous year 0.60 euro) Source text: bit.ly/2mwUfgL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9455 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Wuhan-based property unit gets capital boost of 3.0 billion yuan ($440.26 million)
* Regulator won't approve unless more paperwork submitted -source
June 16 Britain's telecoms regulator said on Friday it fined mobile network operator Three 1.9 million pounds ($2.43 million) for failing temporarily to provide emergency call service.