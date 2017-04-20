April 20 Roma Group Ltd-
* INdependent Commission Against Corruption Of Hong Kong
conducted a search at premises where company's principal place
of business
* Investigation has no material adverse impact to group and
business and operations of group remain normal.
* Company provided certain files and records for purpose of
an icac investigation
* Co considers that, as at date of this announcement,
* Board is not aware of any other unpublished inside
information
* A director of company is assisting investigation by ICAC
