April 20 Roma Group Ltd-

* INdependent Commission Against Corruption Of Hong Kong conducted a search at premises where company's principal place of business

* Investigation has no material adverse impact to group and business and operations of group remain normal.

* Company provided certain files and records for purpose of an icac investigation

* Co considers that, as at date of this announcement, investigation has no material adverse impact to group and business and operations of group remain normal

* Board is not aware of any other unpublished inside information

