Australia shares fall on weaker commodities, Fed rate hike; NZ up
June 15 Australian shares fell on Thursday, hurt by weaker energy and basic material stocks and an overnight dip on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.
April 21 Roma Group Ltd :
* Luk, Kee Yan Kelvin an executive director, chairman of board and Chief Executive Officer of group, had been arrested by ICAC on 19 April 2017
* Luk has tendered his resignation as an executive director, chairman of board, chief executive officer of group
* Chan Hong Nei Connie has been appointed as an executive director
* Luk has been subsequently released on bail.
* Investigation has no material adverse impact to group and business and operations of group remain normal.
* Yue, Kwai Wa Ken, an executive director, has been redesignated as chairman of board and Chief Executive Officer of group with effect from 20 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, June 15 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits in May edged up from April as individuals and businesses boosted their dollar savings, central bank data showed on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, June 15 The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) warned New Zealand on Thursday that low labour productivity poses long-term challenges for the country despite its solid growth prospects.