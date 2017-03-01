BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
March 1 A report on non-performing loans (NPL) by auditor Deloitte
* Says Romania sold 3.5 billion euros ($3.69 billion) worth of non-performing loans in 2015-2016, the most among Central and Eastern European states.
* Says Romania accounted for 37 percent of NPL transactions in CEE region during the time, followed by Hungary, Poland and Slovenia.
* Says NPL buyers showed particular interest in retail mortgage loan portfolios, a trend expected to continue in 2017.
* "I expect four to five transactions of non-performing loans this year, each with a nominal value of several hundreds of millions of euros," said Radu Dumitrescu, Deloitte Romania partner. ($1 = 0.9491 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)
* Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBbRWU) Further company coverage:
* Tiptree Inc - announces acquisition of two properties in Pennsylvania for $13 million