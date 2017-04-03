April 3 Romania's financial supervision
authority ASF
* Says assets held by Romania's mandatory private pension
funds rose to 31.5 billion lei ($7.38 billion) in 2016, up 27.5
percent on the year.
* The European Union member overhauled its communist-era
pension system in 2008, making it compulsory for working
Romanians under 35 to contribute to a "second pillar" of private
pension schemes as well as their state pension.
* Says 6.8 million people contributed to mandatory private
pension funds in 2016.
* Says overall private pension assets, including optional
third-pillar funds, amounted to 4.4 percent of gross domestic
product at the end of 2016.
($1 = 4.2663 lei)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)