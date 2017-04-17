April 17 Rongan Property Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 11,337.7 percent to 13,244 percent, or to be 300 million yuan to 350 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 2.6 million yuan

* Says carry-over income from two property projects as main reason for the forecast

