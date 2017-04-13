BRIEF- HouseFreedom buys Idemhome
* Says it acquires 100 percent stake in Idemhome Corp, on June 15
April 13 Rongfeng Holding Group Co Ltd
* Sees net loss for FY 2017 Q1 to be 6.8 million yuan to 11.8 million yuan
* Says the net loss of FY 2016 Q1 was 6.5 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is that real estate project have not yet reached the conditions of recognition of income
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/F74HZE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it acquires 100 percent stake in Idemhome Corp, on June 15
KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 HSBC's Malaysian subsidiary said it would invest $250 million to acquire land and build its headquarters at the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) financial district.
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South Africa's rand retreated from a two-and-a-half month high on Thursday after the U.S. central bank raised interest rates said it was prepared to continue tightening monetary policy.