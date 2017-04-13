April 13 Rongfeng Holding Group Co Ltd

* Sees net loss for FY 2017 Q1 to be 6.8 million yuan to 11.8 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2016 Q1 was 6.5 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is that real estate project have not yet reached the conditions of recognition of income

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/F74HZE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)