19 hours ago
BRIEF-Ronin Trading and SW Investment Management issue letter to stockholders of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals
July 13, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Ronin Trading and SW Investment Management issue letter to stockholders of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Ronin Trading and SW Investment Management issue letter to stockholders of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals

* ‍ronin Trading and SW Investment Management say they collectively have beneficial ownership of about 8.8 percent of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals​ stock

* Ronin Trading and SW Investment - in letter Ronin announced it has formally nominated three independent candidates for election to Peregrine‍'s board​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

